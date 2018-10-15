City Staff To Help Homeless Join Voters’ List

Monday October 15th, 2018

Posted at 8:30am

City News
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

To ensure that homeless voters are on the Voters’ List and are given the opportunity to vote in the upcoming election, City staff will be visiting two shelters Monday to give unregistered residents the opportunity to be added to the list.

Homeless residents without a permanent address will likely not receive a voter notification card, but they are still eligible to vote if they are eligible electors.

City staff will visit the Downtown Mission at 10am and the Salvation Army at 12noon.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.