City Staff To Help Homeless Join Voters’ List

To ensure that homeless voters are on the Voters’ List and are given the opportunity to vote in the upcoming election, City staff will be visiting two shelters Monday to give unregistered residents the opportunity to be added to the list.

Homeless residents without a permanent address will likely not receive a voter notification card, but they are still eligible to vote if they are eligible electors.

City staff will visit the Downtown Mission at 10am and the Salvation Army at 12noon.