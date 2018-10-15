Can You Identify This Suspected Gas Theft

Monday October 15th, 2018

Posted at 9:21am

Crime
OPP are looking to identify the man pictured here.

They say that around 12pm on October 3rd, 2018 the man attended a service station on Industrial Drive in Comber, pumped a quantity of gasoline and left without making payment.

The vehicle pictured was identified by police and confirmed to be stolen.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

