Caesars Windsor Voted Best Hotel

For the 18th year in a row, Caesars Windsor Four Diamond hotel was voted as the number one hotel in the region by Casino Player Magazine’s annual reader’s poll Best of Gaming Awards 2018.

The property earned a total of 25 awards including eight first place awards against competitors MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Greektown Casino.

Caesars Windsor received the most votes in the following categories: Best Hotel, Best Suites, Best Promotions, Best Race/Sports Book, Best Video Slots, Best Roulette, and Best Slot Tournaments.

Casino Player is one of the industry’s most read magazines. Its annual Best of Gaming poll receives over 100,000 survey submissions from across North America to gauge their favourite gaming resorts around the world in dozens of categories from gaming to dining, hotel and service.