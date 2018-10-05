Another Windsor Shooting

Last updated: Friday October 5th, 1:18pm

Another shooting in Windsor is under investigation.

This one happened in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Maiden Lane just after around 1:45m.

Police say that an adult male in his 20’s was shot. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is in the initial stages.

Investigators are interested in speaking with any witnesses who may not yet have spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.