Wrong Way Driver Facing A Number of Charges

A wrong way driver is facing a number of charges.

Police say that around 11:50pm on Tuesday, September 18th, 2018 officers observed a vehicle driving erratically driving southbound in a northbound lane in the area of the 2800 block of Howard Avenue

The vehicle was stopped in a nearby parking lot, and the male driver was placed under arrest without further incident.

Officers searched the vehicle and located a quantity of drugs, brass knuckles and an air pistol. The male was also searched and found to be in possession of a quantity of drugs. Further investigation revealed the male had conditions not to be in possession of any firearm.

Items seized include 5.2 grams of suspected fentanyl, an air pistol and brass knuckles that are prohibited in Canada.

Spencer Piticco, a 30-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with dangerous driving, breach of probation, fail to comply with recognizance, possession of a controlled substance (suspected fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance for trafficking (suspected fentanyl), possession of a prohibited weapon and a number of firearm related charges.