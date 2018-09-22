Windsor Police Officer Facing Drunk Driving Charges

A Windsor Police officer is facing a number of charges after an altercation early Saturday.

At 12:35am officers were dispatched to the area of Greenpark Boulevard and Wyandotte Street East for a report of an assault that had just occurred.

Officers arrived and determined that the incident involved a group of vehicles that had been travelling along the roadway. The vehicles then stopped, the occupants exited, and an altercation ensued.

It was determined that the subject driver present at the scene was an off-duty Windsor Police Officer.

During the altercation a number of people were reported to have been assaulted.

The off-duty officer was arrested at the scene without incident.

The off-duty officer is facing charges of impaired driving, exceeding the legal limit of blood/alcohol concentration, and four counts of assault.

The officer, a Windsor Police Service Constable with 20 years seniority who has not been named, has been suspended from duty and was released on a promise to appear with a future court date.