Windsor Police Officer Charged With Drunk Driving And Assault

A Windsor Police officer has now been charged after an altercation early Saturday.

At 12:35am officers were dispatched to the area of Greenpark Boulevard and Wyandotte Street East for a report of an assault that had just occurred.

Officers arrived and determined that the incident involved a group of vehicles that had been travelling along the roadway. The vehicles then stopped, the occupants exited, and an altercation ensued.

It was determined that the subject driver present at the scene was an off-duty Windsor Police Officer.

During the altercation a number of people were reported to have been assaulted.

The off-duty officer was arrested at the scene without incident.

Constable Ken Burt is charged with impaired driving, exceed legal limit of blood/alcohol concentration and four counts of assault.

Burt has 20 years of seniority. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on October 9th, 2018.