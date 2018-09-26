Windsor Man Facing Child Porn Charges

A Windsor man is facing child porn charges.

Police say that in June of 2018 the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit commenced an investigation into suspected online sharing of child pornography.

During the three-month investigation a suspect was identified who was believed to be active in the offences within the City of Windsor.

Investigators were granted judicial permission to search a residence located in the 1700 block of Jefferson Boulevard.

On Tuesday, September 25th, 2018 officers executed the search warrant and arrested the subject male without incident.

Harvey Ouellette, a 54-year-old male from Windsor is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making available child pornography.

At this time investigators do not believe that any local children were involved in the child pornography.

The investigation remains active.