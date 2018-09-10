Windsor Man Charged After Road Rage

A Windsor man is facing charges after a road rage incident.

According to the OPP around 2pm on September 6th, 2018 they responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 401 near Communication Road.

The complainant reported as he was driving westbound on Highway 401 when another vehicle approached and began tailgating him. The suspect vehicle then passed and got in front of the complainant’s vehicle and slammed on their brakes. The suspect vehicle sped up and began passing several tractor trailers on the right paved shoulder of the highway.

The suspect vehicle was located a short time later and the male driver 25-year-old Saif Habeeb has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.