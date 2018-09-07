Windsor Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking In Downtown Core

Windsor Police made an arrest in an illicit drug trafficking investigation.

Police say that they received information that a suspect was trafficking illicit drugs from a residence in the downtown core.

Investigators were granted judicial permission to enter and search the involved residence.

On Thursday, September 6th, 2018 at approximately 5pm officers executed the search warrant at a residence located in the 500 block of Cataraqui Street.

During the search, officers located a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine and methylphenidate, a quantity of cash, as well as a number of digital scales.

An adult male from Windsor is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

He was released on a promise to appear with a future court date. Police did not release his name.