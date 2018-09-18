Windsor Man Arrested After Drouillard Road Break And Enter

Tuesday September 18th, 2018

Posted at 1:13pm

Crime
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A Windsor man is facing charges after police busted him bring a break and enter.

Police say that around 4am on Tuesday, September 18th, 2018 they were called to a business in the 800 block of Drouillard Road after a male was observed walking inside the fenced portion of the business.

Officers arrived and found a hole in the fence where the suspect is believed to have gained entry. Officers searched the lot and located the suspect hiding behind a stack of tires. He was placed under arrest without incident.

Officers also observed a trailer on the property which was damaged by the suspect.

Police have charged 48-year-old Andrew Parker with break and enter and mischief.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.