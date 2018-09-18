Windsor Man Arrested After Drouillard Road Break And Enter
Liz Thorne
Tuesday September 18th, 2018
Posted at 1:13pm
A Windsor man is facing charges after police busted him bring a break and enter.
Police say that around 4am on Tuesday, September 18th, 2018 they were called to a business in the 800 block of Drouillard Road after a male was observed walking inside the fenced portion of the business.
Officers arrived and found a hole in the fence where the suspect is believed to have gained entry. Officers searched the lot and located the suspect hiding behind a stack of tires. He was placed under arrest without incident.
Officers also observed a trailer on the property which was damaged by the suspect.
Police have charged 48-year-old Andrew Parker with break and enter and mischief.
