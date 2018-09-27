Windsor ComiCon This Weekend

Windsor ComiCon returns to The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor this weekend.

The “Pop Culture” event features entertainment and comic celebrities, thousands of square feet of shopping, celebrity Q&A sessions, panels and workshops, community groups and much more.

You will find new and vintage Comics, Action Figures, Sci-Fi, Anime, Manga, Gaming and Horror.

Windsor ComiCon is an all-ages show and runs both Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

A full weekend schedule can be found here.

Ticket Information:

Weekend Pass – $45

Saturday Pass – $30

Sunday Pass – $25

Kids Pass (Under 12) – $10

Children aged 10 and under – Free with paid adult