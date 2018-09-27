Windsor ComiCon This Weekend

Thursday September 27th, 2018

Posted at 7:33pm

Events Coming Up
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Windsor ComiCon returns to The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor this weekend.

The “Pop Culture” event features entertainment and comic celebrities, thousands of square feet of shopping, celebrity Q&A sessions, panels and workshops, community groups and much more.

You will find new and vintage Comics, Action Figures, Sci-Fi, Anime, Manga, Gaming and Horror.

Windsor ComiCon is an all-ages show and runs both Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

A full weekend schedule can be found here.

Ticket Information:

Weekend Pass – $45
Saturday Pass – $30
Sunday Pass – $25
Kids Pass (Under 12) – $10
Children aged 10 and under – Free with paid adult

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.