Windsor ComiCon This Weekend
Liz Thorne
Thursday September 27th, 2018
Posted at 7:33pm
Windsor ComiCon returns to The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor this weekend.
The “Pop Culture” event features entertainment and comic celebrities, thousands of square feet of shopping, celebrity Q&A sessions, panels and workshops, community groups and much more.
You will find new and vintage Comics, Action Figures, Sci-Fi, Anime, Manga, Gaming and Horror.
Windsor ComiCon is an all-ages show and runs both Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.
A full weekend schedule can be found here.
Ticket Information:
Weekend Pass – $45
Saturday Pass – $30
Sunday Pass – $25
Kids Pass (Under 12) – $10
Children aged 10 and under – Free with paid adult
Comment With Facebook