Two Windsor Teens Charged With First Degree Murder

Two Windsor teenagers have been charged with the first degree murder of 18-year-old Darrion Moffatt.

Moffatt was shot on Saturday September 8th at a home in the 300 block of Hall Avenue. On Monday September 10th he succumbed to his injuries.

On Wednesday September 12th, officers visited a hotel in the 2500 block of Ouellette Avenue along with the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad and arrested three adult males.

After further investigation, police say two of the males were released with no charges.

Raul Huezo, an 18-year-old male from Windsor, and Cody Kennedy, a 19-year-old male from Windsor, who had been arrested in relation to this investigation on September 8th, are both charged with first degree murder.

Investigators are not currently seeking any other direct suspects.

The homicide remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com