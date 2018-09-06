Three Arrested After Tecumseh And Lakeshore Crime Spree

Three people have been arrested and are facing multiple charges after a crime spree in Tecumseh and Lakeshore.

OPP say that during the month of August, break and enters, thefts from vehicles, thefts of motor vehicles and mischiefs increased in the area over previous months.

OPP uniform patrol officers in collaboration with the OPP Community Street Crime Unit have now identified and arrested three individuals involved in these offences and others are being sought as this investigation continues.

Cindy Albano, age 47 of Windsor is charged with theft from motor vehicle under $5000, fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of break-in instruments, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and fail to comply with undertaking.

Kristopher Allaire, age 37 of Lakeshore is charged with theft from motor vehicle under $5000, fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of break-in instruments, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and fail to comply with undertaking.

Douglas Hines, age 31 of Windsor is charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, possession of a schedule 2 substance over 30 grams, trespass by night, and theft from motor vehicle under $5000.