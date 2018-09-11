Tecumseh Standoff Starts With Crash Involving Stolen Car In Windsor

A standoff in Tecumseh started with a crash in Windsor involving a stolen car.

OPP say that they were called around 6:15pm on September 10th, 2018 to the intersection of Tecumseh Road and Shawnee Road.

They say that a white four door vehicle was found heavily damaged and unoccupied. The driver had fled the vehicle on foot but was located in a residence not associated to him in the 1200 block of Shawnee Road.

This vehicle was reported stolen and had been involved in a collision in Windsor earlier in the evening.

The OPP’s Emergency Response Unit, K-9 unit and officers from the OPP and the Windsor Police contained the area.

The adult male suspect was arrested a short time later outside of the home he had entered by OPP service dog Maximus, his handler and ERT members.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.