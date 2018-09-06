Stolen Senior Constable John Atkinson Replica Badge Recovered

Windsor Police have recovered a replica badge stolen from the University of Windsor.

A memorial plaque was a shadowbox containing a photo of his funeral at the St. Denis Centre as well as the replica badge in the corner were stolen sometime over the August long weekend from Chrysler Hall.

Police say that the crime garnered a tremendous amount of community attention, and they are thankful to the public for the support.

No charges have been filed, however police say they are extremely pleased to have the stolen replica badge recovered.