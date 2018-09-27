Six Local Charities Share $30,000

Thursday September 27th, 2018

Posted at 8:38pm

City News
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Handout photo

Six local charities are sharing $30,000 from the Inspiration 100 Association.

Inspiration 100 is an exclusive group of 100 community-minded philanthropic leaders in Windsor and Essex County who are committed to building a unique charitable fund held in perpetuity under the umbrella of the WindsorEssex Community Foundation.

It is expected that the fund will exceed $3 million over the next decade. This project aims to make a significant difference in our community by distributing wealth responsibly and sustainably to worthwhile organizations in our city and county.

A nomination and voting process took place with the Inspiration 100 Membership and the following charities were selected to receive grants:

  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex
  • Maryvale
  •  Windsor-Essex Care for Kids Foundation
  • Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society
  •  Miracle Park (The Riverside Minor Baseball Club)
  • GR8 Day – Crossroads Addiction Recovery Support

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.