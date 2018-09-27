Six Local Charities Share $30,000
Liz Thorne
Thursday September 27th, 2018
Posted at 8:38pm
Six local charities are sharing $30,000 from the Inspiration 100 Association.
Inspiration 100 is an exclusive group of 100 community-minded philanthropic leaders in Windsor and Essex County who are committed to building a unique charitable fund held in perpetuity under the umbrella of the WindsorEssex Community Foundation.
It is expected that the fund will exceed $3 million over the next decade. This project aims to make a significant difference in our community by distributing wealth responsibly and sustainably to worthwhile organizations in our city and county.
A nomination and voting process took place with the Inspiration 100 Membership and the following charities were selected to receive grants:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex
- Maryvale
- Windsor-Essex Care for Kids Foundation
- Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society
- Miracle Park (The Riverside Minor Baseball Club)
- GR8 Day – Crossroads Addiction Recovery Support
