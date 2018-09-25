SIU Finds Arrest Of High School Student In Windsor Was Lawful

The Special Investigations Unit has cleared Windsor Police of any wrong doing in an incident in 2017.

It was on June 6th, 2017, that police were called to a local high school after a student refused to leave the property, despite being told to numerous times.

There was a struggle between the 17-year-old student and the officers, and the student was arrested and then transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with a displaced nasal bone fracture.

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Tony Loparco, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against any involved Windsor Police officer in relation to the arrest of the student.