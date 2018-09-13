Shots Fired After Argument
Thursday September 13th, 2018
Posted at 12:59pm
Police are looking for a suspect after gunshots were fired following an early morning argument.
Officers were called to Erie Street West and Elm Street around 4am Thursday.
Police say there had been a verbal dispute between two groups.
The dispute appeared to have taken place outside of a residence located in the 1100 block of Erie Street West
One suspect is believed to have discharged a firearm multiple times and then fled the area.
There were no reported injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), online at www.catchcrooks.com
