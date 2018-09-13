Shots Fired After Argument

Police are looking for a suspect after gunshots were fired following an early morning argument.

Officers were called to Erie Street West and Elm Street around 4am Thursday.

Police say there had been a verbal dispute between two groups.

The dispute appeared to have taken place outside of a residence located in the 1100 block of Erie Street West

One suspect is believed to have discharged a firearm multiple times and then fled the area.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), online at www.catchcrooks.com