Police Investigating Drouillard Road Convenience Store Robbery

Windsor Police are investigation a convenience store robbery that happened in the 1800 block of Drouillard Road.

Police say that around 5:15am on Saturday, September 22nd, 2018 the suspect entered the store with his identity concealed with clothing and approached the employee behind the front counter.

The suspect struck the employee with what the victim believed to be a handgun or replica and demanded cash. He ran out of the store with a quantity of money.

The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Suspect was described as a male, 5’8, with a skinny build. He was wearing black hoodie, grey jogging pants and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.