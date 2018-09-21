Police Bust Several Alleged Downtown Drug Traffickers

Over the last two days, Windsor Police conducted an enforcement initiative which resulted in several arrests in the downtown core.

Five people were arrested with outstanding warrants, four people were found breaching conditions for non-association, one person was arrested for causing a disturbance, and one was arrested on drug trafficking charges during a traffic stop.

On Wednesday the vehicle stop investigation started when officers were in the area of Wyandotte Street West and Pelissier Street following a vehicle. Police noticed the passenger seemed to be behaving in a way that suggested drug trafficking and the plates on the vehicle were registered to another car. Officers performed a vehicle stop and the female driver and male passenger were both placed under arrest. Officers found 5.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 1.2 grams of suspected fentanyl, a hydromorphone pill, over $17,000 in cash, methadone, 24.2 grams of marihuana, several miscellaneous pills and drug paraphernalia.

Manuel Hernandez, a 51 year old male from Windsor, and Brittney Michos, a 30-year-old female from Windsor, are facing charges.

On Thursday a man was arrested in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue on an outstanding warrant. He was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and an airsoft pistol.

Justin Kaczmarski, a 35 year old male from Windsor, is facing several charges.

Later on Thursday, in an investigation unrelated to the downtown enforcement, police were conducting surveillance on a suspect believed to be engaged in activity consistent with drug trafficking in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Parent Avenue, east of downtown.

At 8:30pm, police arrested the suspect without incident in a rear alley off the 800 block of Howard Avenue.

Officers seized 9 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 3 grams of suspected cocaine, 9 suspected oxycodone tablets, 9 suspected marijuana cigarettes, and $350 Canadian currency.

Norman Couvillon, a 55 year old male from Windsor, is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.