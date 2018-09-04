OPP Lay 265 Charges Over The Long Weekend

OPP laid 265 charges over the four-day Labour Day weekend on Essex County.

Charges include 175 speeding violations, six stunt driving violations, nine distracted driving violations, 53 other highway traffic act offence violations, six marine related violations and 16 charges for other traffic related offences including a suspension relating to operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

“Driving is a privilege and while we were fortunate this past holiday weekend having had no fatalities to report, officers did investigate a number of motor vehicle collisions resulting in personal injury and property damage,” said Inspector Glenn Miller, Detachment Commander.