Opp Arrest Two Men Minutes After Wallet Stolen

Two men are facing a number of charges after they were busted stealing from a vehicle.

Police say that around 3:50am on September 15th, 2018 a Lakeshore resident contacted them to report that his vehicle parked in the driveway in the 400 block of Stonebrook Boulevard had just been entered by two men and his wallet had been stolen.

The victim provided police with a description of the vehicle the suspects had fled in.

Approximately 20 minutes later police responding to the theft located the suspect vehicle and two men were arrested.

Douglas Dupuis age 40 of Tecumseh and Matthew Hamilton age 34 of Windsor have been charged with theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of break in instruments, two counts of possession of a schedule i substance, and

possession of a schedule ii substance – under 30 grams.