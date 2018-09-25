New Home For Bike Windsor Essex
Liz Thorne
Tuesday September 25th, 2018
Posted at 11:16am
Bike Windsor Essex has a new home.
After being forced to move from their space at the Capital Theatre this summer, and a deal for a new home falling apart in downtown Windsor they have announced they will set up shop in Old Walkerville.
Their Bike Kitchen will soon take up home inside of Sho Art, Spirit & Performance at 628 Monmouth Road.
They expect to release details about their new location in the coming days.
