Murder Suspect Also Charged In Downtown Stabbing Case

Thursday September 13th, 2018

Posted at 1:48pm

Police have arrested and charged a teen after a stabbing that took place downtown in early August.

On Monday August 6th at approximately 1:15am, officers were dispatched to the area of Ouellette Avenue and Park Street for a stabbing.

Officers located a 22-year-old man who was being treated by paramedics for a stab wound. He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed that the victim saw two men following another man in a threatening manner. The victim enquired if the person was okay and one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. The two suspects fled the scene and were last seen running southbound on Ouellette Avenue.

Officers were able to identify the suspect and determine he was the only person directly involved in the incident.

The suspect, Raul Huezo, an 18-year-old male from Windsor, was arrested Wednesday as part of an unrelated murder investigation.

He’s charged with aggravated assault.

