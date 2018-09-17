Man Arrested In Stolen Vehicle

Windsor Police have arrested a suspect in a stolen vehicle.

Police say that around 12:30pm on Sunday, September 16th, 2018 officers came across a vehicle driving erratically in the Marlin Avenue at Dolphin Road and attempted a vehicle stop.

The suspect driver attempted to drive away and evade officers. Two police cruisers, two parked vehicles, a front porch of a residence in the 100 block of Marlin Avenue and the stolen vehicle being operated were all damaged in the process.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Officers engaged in a foot chase and learned the suspect entered a residence. He was located outside, at the rear of the residence and resisted being arrested. Officers were able to effect the arrest by utilizing the conducted energy weapon.

Jacob Brode, a 33-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with dangerous driving, evade police, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stole property under $5,000, unlawfully in a dwelling, resist arrest and two counts of breach of recognizance. He was also arrested for an outstanding warrant.