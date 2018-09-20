Man Arrested After Stolen Industrial Equipment Found

Police arrested a man after stolen industrial equipment was found.

Police were investigating a suspect in possession of stolen industrial equipment taken during a commercial break and enter worth over $30,000.

Officers located the suspect in the area of Tecumseh Road West and Huron Church Road. Officers observed the suspect in possession of stolen property and placed him under arrest.

Upon searching the man, officers located a knife. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle the suspect was operating had stolen licence plates attached.

Officers searched the vehicle and located a loaded modified rifle. The suspect was also found to be breaching weapon prohibition orders.

Drew Trepanier, a 31 year old male from Windsor, is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, breach of probation, possession of a prohibited weapon (knife), and several firearm related charges.