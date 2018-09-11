Investigation Continues Into Shooting Death Of Windsor Teen

The investigation continues into the murder of a Windsor teen.

Police say that around 1:35am on Saturday, September 8th, 2018 they were called to the 300 block of Hall Avenue for a report of an injured person.

It was there that they found an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was rushed to the hospital and passed away in the afternoon hours of Monday, September 10th, 2018. An autopsy is scheduled to assist with the investigation.

The victim has been identified as Darrion Moffatt.

On Saturday, September 8th, 2018 investigators arrested a 19 year old male in relation to this incident. Detectives requested that the arrested male be held in custody for 72 hours to allow for further investigation of the incident.

The Major Crimes Branch continues to actively investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.