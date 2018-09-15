Gun Pulled During Road Rage

Three people are facing charges after a road rage incident.

OPP say it happened around 2pm on September 8th, 2018 on Highway 3 in Kingsville.

They say that the drivers of the two involved vehicles pulled over to discuss the matter and that is when one male occupant brandished a firearm at two males from the other vehicle.

The men retreated back to their vehicle safely without sustaining any injuries.

OPP officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a high risk vehicle stop on Manning Road. All three occupants in the vehicle were arrested and held for a bail hearing.

The following men will make future court appearances charged with various firearms and criminal code offences:

David McComb, age 25 of Thorold, Michael Pereira, age 40 of Windsor and Ronald Antaya, age 22 of Windsor will make future court appearances charged with various firearms and criminal code offences.