Fiery Crash Closes The 401

A fiery crash has closed the 401 in Chatham.

OPP say the multi vehicle crash happened around 3:15pm on September 12th, 2018 on Highway 401 near Kenesserie Road.

Police say that traffic had stopped on Highway 401 in the end queue while entering the construction zone. A westbound tractor-trailer failed to stop and collided into the rear of a stopped tractor-trailer causing it to collide with a third tractor-trailer. The third tractor-trailer then collided into the rear of a motor vehicle.

As a result of the collision, the first and second tractor trailers caught on fire and suffered extensive damage. One of the drivers of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries and was transport to hospital.

Charges are pending against the driver of the tractor-trailer.

Highway 401 will be closed for approximately four hours to allow for clean-up of the scene.