Drunk Driver Charged After Howard Avenue Crash

A Windsor man is facing charges after crash on Howard Avenue.

According to police it happened around 4:20am on Monday, September 24th, 201 on Howard at Ellis Street East.

They say that a Volkswagon collided into the rear of commercial transport truck. Through investigation officers believed that the subject driver was under the influence of alcohol.

The driver’s condition has been updated to serious but not life-threatening.

He was arrested and released on a promise to appear with a future court date.

A 31-year-old male from Windsor is facing a charge of impaired operation of a motor vehicle.