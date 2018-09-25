Drunk Driver Charged After Howard Avenue Crash

Tuesday September 25th, 2018

Posted at 1:35pm

City News
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A Windsor man is facing charges after crash on Howard Avenue.

According to police it happened around 4:20am on Monday, September 24th, 201 on Howard at Ellis Street East.

They say that a Volkswagon collided into the rear of commercial transport truck. Through investigation officers believed that the subject driver was under the influence of alcohol.

The driver’s condition has been updated to serious but not life-threatening.

He was arrested and released on a promise to appear with a future court date.

A 31-year-old male from Windsor is facing a charge of impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.