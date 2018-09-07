Downtown Officers Stop Break And Enter In Progress

Windsor Police officers on patrol managed to stop a break and enter in progress.

Police say around 9:30pm on Thursday, September 6th, 2018 they were on routine patrol in the 900 block of Pelissier Street when they observed a male scaling down a pipe leading to a roof-top.

Officers observed what appeared to be the handle of a small firearm protruding from the eavestrough where the male had descended.

The male was placed under arrest without incident.

Officers retrieved the item on the roof, which was found to be a toy firearm with no ability to fire projectiles.

While examining the involved building officers located a window where the screen had been punctured, and the glass broken.

Officers also found the suspect to be in possession of suspected break and enter tools.

Robert Gaines, a 38-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with break and enter and possession of break and enter tools.