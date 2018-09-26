Donation Helps Those Staying At The Windsor Residence For Young Men Sleep Better

Plasman Group of automotive companies is helping young Windsor men get a better nights sleep.

On Wednesday volunteers from Plasman Group picked up 10 worn-out old mattresses and unloaded 10 brand new ones.

“Plasman Group is happy to again be a partner to the Windsor Residence for Young Men this year. Our Company’s giving mandate is to support children and youth agencies across the globe in cities where our Plasman Team Members live and work”, said Shauna Hatch, Plasman Group’s Vice President of Human Resources.

Windsor Residence for Young Men supports young men 16 to 24 years of age as they leave homelessness behind to build new lives. They provide a transitional place to live, a supportive functional family atmosphere and a program that includes individual counselling in life skills.

“We work together to end homelessness,” says WRYM President Susan Freeman. “In terms of day-to-day operations, working with our community partners includes some very practical and essential matters such as providing new mattresses. We are very grateful to the Plasman Group and its volunteers for their kindness.”