County Road 23 To Close Monday For Culvert Replacement Project
Saturday September 29th, 2018
Posted at 5:42pm
County Road 23 (Arner Town Line) will be closed between County Road 18 and County Road 12 for four weeks starting Monday, October 1st for the replacement the culvert at Concession Road 9.
Issues with the culvert were identified earlier this year as part of Essex County’s rigorous culvert inspection process. A significant sinkhole developed and an inspection revealed a deformation at the base of a steel pipe that continued below the water line. The pipe, constructed in 1968, needs to be replaced.
Since County Road 23 is a designated haul route to the regional landfill, several alternate routes have been identified by the Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority.
Those are:
- From County Road 25, turn right on County Road 46, then left onto County Road 23, through the roundabout then follow County Road 23 to the signalized intersection at Highway 3. Turn right (east) on Highway 3 to County Road 27. Turn right (south) on County Road27 and follow back to County Road 23 (Arner Townline).
- From County Road 27 north, turn right on County Road 46, then left onto County Road 23, through the roundabout then follow County Road 23 to the signalized intersection at Highway 3. Turn right (east) on Highway 3 to County Road 27. Turn right (south) on County Road 27 and follow back to County Road 23 (Arner Townline).
- From Manning Road north, turn left on Highway 3 to County Road 27. Turn right (south) on County Road 27 and follow back to County Road 23 (Arner Townline).
- For Traffic from the West, use County Road 11 (Walker Road), then County Road 18 (east) to the Regional Landfill.
