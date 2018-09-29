County Road 23 To Close Monday For Culvert Replacement Project

County Road 23 (Arner Town Line) will be closed between County Road 18 and County Road 12 for four weeks starting Monday, October 1st for the replacement the culvert at Concession Road 9.

Issues with the culvert were identified earlier this year as part of Essex County’s rigorous culvert inspection process. A significant sinkhole developed and an inspection revealed a deformation at the base of a steel pipe that continued below the water line. The pipe, constructed in 1968, needs to be replaced.

Since County Road 23 is a designated haul route to the regional landfill, several alternate routes have been identified by the Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority.

Those are: