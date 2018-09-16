BREAKING: SIU Investigating Police-Involved Shooting In Windsor

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding a police-involved shooting that occurred in Windsor today.

According to the SIU, around 6pm on September 16th, 2018, two Windsor Police officers were called to a home on Bonita Street for a domestic incident.

Upon arrival, officers became involved in an interaction with a man outside the home and both officers discharged their firearms, and the man was struck.

The 49-year-old man was transported to hospital for treatment.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to this incident.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.