OPP are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on County Road 42 at Patillo Road in Lakeshore.

According to the OPP around 6:30am Saturday morning, an eastbound motor vehicle was turning left onto Patillo Road when it collided with a westbound motorcycle.

The male driver of the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is continuing, and police say that charges are pending against the 23-year-old male driver of the motor vehicle.

County Road 42 at Patillo Road will be closed for approximately six hours.