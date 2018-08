A Windsor teen is facing a charge of stunt driving.

OPP say that on August 21st, 2018, they stopped a motor vehicle on Essex Concession 4 travelling at a speed of more than 80 over the 60 posted limit.

The 19-year-old Windsor man will appear in a Windsor court on September 24th to answer to the charge.

His driver’s licence has been seized and the vehicle impounded.