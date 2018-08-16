West End Stabbing Suspect Arrested

Thursday August 16th, 2018

Posted at 10:30am

Crime
Windsor Police have arrested a suspect wanted in a west end stabbing.

It happened around 1:30pm on Saturday, August 11th, 2018 in the 1300 block of Pelletier Street.

An adult victim suffered a number of non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to hospital for medical attention, and an investigation was launched.

Officers determined that the victim and suspect were known to one another.

On Thursday, August 16th, 2018 the suspect was arrested without incident.

Benjamin Whalen, a 29 year old male from Windsor is charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

