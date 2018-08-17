University Avenue West Murder Suspect Arrested

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murdering 31-year-old Autumn Taggart (also known as Maya Madolyn).

She was found dead in her apartment on University Avenue West and McKay Avenue on Sunday, June 10th, 2018.

Police say that on Friday, August 17th, 2018 an adult male was arrested without incident.

He faces numerous charges including one count of first-degree murder. His name had not been released.

Investigators are not currently seeking any other suspects in relation to this homicide investigation.