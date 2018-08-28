Two Arrested After Hit And Run Crash

Windsor Police have charged two people have a crash involving a stole vehicle.

Police say it happened around 8am on Sunday, August 26th, 2018 in the 800 block of Elm Avenue.

They say that the vehicle fled the scene with two occupants inside after the crash.

A witness in the area told officers that they found a vehicle matching the description in the 800 block of Wellington Avenue. Officers located the vehicle with a suspect inside. The suspect ran from the vehicle but was arrested after a foot pursuit. Another suspect was also located nearby and placed under arrest without incident.

Investigation revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the week. Officers also located a quantity of property in the vehicle which is believed to have been stolen.

Shane Sylvestre, a 34-year-old male from Windsor is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

John Boocock, a 29-year-old male from Windsor is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.