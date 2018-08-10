Thief Steals Fallen Cop John Atkinson Plaque

Windsor Police have launched an investigation into the theft of a plaque honouring murdered police officer John Atkinson.

Campus Police and Windsor Police were called Tuesday August 3rd to Chrysler Hall at the University of Windsor for a theft report.

Officers were told that the John Atkinson Memorial plaque had been stolen from the wall in a hallway. The staff located broken glass and believe the incident occurred sometime over the long weekend.

The plaque was described as a shadowbox containing a photo of the funeral at the St. Denis Centre and a replica badge in the corner.

Atkinson was shot and killed in the spring of 2006. The University of Windsor hosted Atkinson’s funeral at the St. Denis Centre which was attended by thousands.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.