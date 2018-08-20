Teen Charged With Drunk Driving After Hitting House And Starting Fire With Stolen Vehicle

A teen is facing a number of charges after he stole a vehicle and hit a house while drunk.

Police say that around 1:45am on Monday, August 20th, 2018 they were called to Mulberry Road and Robinet Road after a vehicle hit a residence and set it on fire.

They say that their investigation revealed that the vehicle collided with a parked vehicle then continued off the roadway shearing a tree and struck a fence. The vehicle caught on fire which caused the house to catch on fire. There were no injuries from the incident.

Officers identified the driver of the vehicle, found that his ability to operate a vehicle was impaired by alcohol and subsequently placed him under arrest. Through investigation officers also learned that the vehicle was stolen. They say that the spare key had been left in the vehicle.

Devon Terelly, an 18-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with impaired driving, exceed 80 milligrams of blood alcohol, theft of motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Windsor Police would like to remind the public when parking your vehicles, ensure the doors are locked and remove all valuables. Do not leave spare keys in your vehicles.