Tecumseh Man Charged With Child Pornography Offences

A Tecumseh man has been arrested and charged following a lengthy internet investigation by the OPP.

Police say that on August 1st, 2018, they executed a search warrant at a residence in Tecumseh where numerous computer devices were seized.

As a result of this investigation, police arrested and charged Steven Andrew Donaldson, 48-years-old, with one count each of making available, possession and accessing child pornography.

The investigation is continuing.

