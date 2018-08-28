Suspect Named In University Avenue Murder

Windsor Police have now released the name of the suspect who has been arrested and charged with murdering 31-year-old Autumn Taggart (also known as Maya Madolyn).

She was found dead in her apartment on University Avenue West and McKay Avenue on Sunday, June 10th, 2018.

On Friday, August 17, 2018 an adult male was arrested in the state of Washington in relation to this investigation.

Jitesh Bhogal, a 27-year-old Canadian citizen residing in Michigan is facing charges of first degree murder, aggravated sexual assault and break and enter.

Windsor Police are working with partner agencies with intent to have the suspect extradited back to this jurisdiction to answer to the charges in court.