Police Seek To Identify Suspect In Attempted Abduction

Windsor Police are investigating an attempted abduction.

Police say that on Wednesday, August 8th, 2018 they were called to an apartment in the 2600 block of Sycamore Drive, between Meadowbrook Lane and Hawthorne Drive.

Officers spoke to a female who stated that she was home with her 7-year-old son at approximately 8:30am. While in another room she could hear her son having a conversation and looked out to see who he was talking to, and she observed the unknown male suspect described below standing by the open front door chatting with her son. She confronted the male about being in the apartment, and after a brief conversation she escorted him out.

Investigation later revealed that the suspect might have broken into the apartment through a window. Officers were also advised that the suspect tried to get the boy to leave the apartment.

The suspect was described as a white male, 35 years old, 5’9, and 220-250lbs. He has a stalky upper body with skinny legs and short, unkempt brown hair. He was wearing black and white shorts with no shirt or shoes. He was also described as having a disproportional build, bigger on top with skinny legs.

One resident in the area advised that he saw a male matching the description a few days before the incident. He was walking a dog in the area and had no shirt on.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.