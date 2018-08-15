POLICE PHOTOS: Stabbing Suspect

Police have released photos of two suspects wanted after a stabbing downtown on August 6th.

It happened in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Park Street.

Since the stabbing, investigators have obtained video surveillance of the suspects running from the scene.

The first suspect is described a male with olive skin, 5’6, early 20’s, with a medium build. Last seen wearing a black and white track suit with 3 stripes, the number 72 on the left thigh and emblem on the left thigh and white running shoes.

The second suspect is described as a male with olive skin, 5’7, early 20’s, with a medium build. Last seen wearing a black shirt with a black zip up jacket over top and carrying a white hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.