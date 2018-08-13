POLICE PHOTOS: Convenience Store Robbery

Windsor Police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store.

Police say it happened around 4:30am on Monday, August 13th, 2018 in the 900 block of University Avenue West.

Investigation revealed that two male suspects entered the store with their identities concealed and approached two employees. One of the suspects brandished a hammer/axe and demanded cash.

Both suspects fled the store with a quantity of money and cigarettes. They were last seen running south on Oak Street towards Wyandotte Street West. Both suspects were barefoot.

The employees were not injured as a result of the incident.

The first suspect is a white male approximately 6’0, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a green symbol in the front, black shorts, black touque, sunglasses and a black backpack.

The second suspect is a white male approximately 6’0, wearing a black sweatshirt with blue “Adidas” t-shirt, baseball hat, with red bandana covering face, sunglasses and a red backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.