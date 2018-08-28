Police Make Drug Bust

Windsor Police have made a drug bust.

Police say that around 4:45pm on Monday, August 27th, 2018 they were active in a drug trafficking investigation.

The primary suspect was arrested after a brief foot pursuit in the area of Milloy Street and Westcott Road. Officers then stopped a vehicle a short distance away associated to the suspect. A package which contained a quantity of drugs was located in the vehicle and two occupants were arrested.

Items seized include 8.3 grams of suspected cocaine, 26.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 1.7 grams of suspected fentany, 3.4 grams of suspected heroine and eight percocet tablets.

Michael Courtemanche, a 23-year-old male from Windsor is charged with a number of drug trafficking related charges.

Kyle Royse, a 27-year-old male from Windsor is charged with a number of drug trafficking related charges.

Jennifer Nickerson, a 37-year-old female from Windsor is charged with a number of drug trafficking related charges.