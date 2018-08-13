Police Make Drug Bust

Windsor Police have made a drug bust.

Police say that on Thursday August 9th, 2018 they obtained judicial authorization to search an apartment in the 1300 block of University Avenue West.

At approximately 5:30pm, officers located the suspect of the investigation in the residence and she was placed under arrest without incident. Upon searching the apartment officers located and seized a quantity of drugs.

Items seized include 94 codeine tablets, 20.3 grams of suspected cannabis marihuana and 4.1 grams of suspected hashish.

A 55-year-old female from Windsor is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was released on a promise to appear with a future court date.