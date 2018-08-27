Man Shot And Killed In Downtown Windsor

Last updated: Monday August 27th, 1:19pm

Windsor Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Downtown Windsor.

It happened around 2:40am on Monday, August 27th, 2018 in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue at University Avenue.

Police say that their initial investigation indicates that two adult males approached the male victim. A firearm was produced and discharged multiple times.

The male was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died from his injuries. He has been identified as a 20-year-old male from Windsor who has contacts to the Greater Toronto Area.

A 19-year-old female from was located on the scene who had a non-life-threatening injury. She was transported to the hospital for treatment. She was an acquaintance of the male victim and appeared to be injured as a result of the attack on the male.

Investigators believe this homicide was a targeted incident.

The two adult male suspects fled the scene on foot northbound on Ouellette Avenue towards Chatham Street.

The investigation is in the initial stages. Investigators are interested in speaking with any witnesses who may not yet have spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.